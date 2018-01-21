ForTheLoveOfChicken: Adebayo Akinfenwa Refutes 'Chelsea Rumours' With Some Top Notch Twitter Banter

It's been a funny old week in the transfer window - but probably not if you happen to support Chelsea.

The Blues, who recently signed Ross Barkley from Everton for around £15m, are in the market for new recruits this January, with Antonio Conte eyeing a new striker in particular.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

In recent months they have been linked with the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mauro Icardi and Andrea Belotti, but things certainly took a strange turn this week.

Reports began to emerge that the Blues were interested in signing West Ham striker Andy Carroll, which was a massive surprise to everyone given his extremely average goalscoring statistics and terrible injury record.

Speaking of injury, news then filtered through that Carroll is now out of action for around a month, which then prompted stories of Chelsea being interested in signing none other than Stoke City's Peter Crouch.

Somehow, the 37-year-old has emerged as a possible target for the west Londoners, and the story has resulted in widespread mockery from rival fans.

Watching closely on Twitter was Wycombe Wanderers striker Adebayo Akinfenwa, who is another footballing 'target man'.

Akinfenwa, known for his sense of humour, quipped on Twitter: "Woke up hearing the Chelsea rumors, I’m flattered but I’ve heard Conte don’t allow chicken at the training ground sorry can’t do it #ForTheLoveOfChicken.

Chelsea swept aside Brighton on Saturday as deputy striker Michy Batshuayi came in for the suspended Alvaro Morata.