I'll Have What He's Having: Pogba to Demand Double His Wages Ahead of Sanchez Arrival at Man Utd

By 90Min
January 21, 2018

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is set to demand his wages be doubled ahead of the arrival of Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez this month. 

It is thought that the Chile international will sign up to around £400k-a-week when he finalises his switch to Old Trafford from north London, which is expected to take place in the next 24 hours. 

According to the Mirror, however, the 29-year-old's move is set to rock the boat for those within the Red Devils' dressing room, and despite being likely to capture the Gunners attacker without paying any transfer fee, it could well turn into a costly affair for the north west giants. 

The report claims that Sanchez is to be handed a deal worth around £100m over his projected four-and-a-half-year stay at United, and Pogba also now sees himself in the same bracket. 

The France international currently takes home £200k-a-week following his pay increase after Jose Mourinho led his side to the Champions League, via their Europa League success, a contract which runs until 2021. 

Once the world's most expensive player, a title he claimed when completing his £89m move to Old Trafford from Juventus in 2016, Pogba is adamant he belongs in the same pay grade as his expected new teammate, and the player's agent, Mino Raiola, who also represents Romelu Lukaku and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, is preparing to inform the United hierarchy his client is no longer receiving the going rate for a man of his talents.

The 50-year-old representative has already seen his demands met on numerous occasions by Ed Woodward and co., particularly when convincing them to make Zlatan Ibrahimovic the club's best paid player in history when the Swede was handed £367k-a-week to bring his game to the Premier League. 

