Jose Mourinho Explains Exactly Why He Is Signing Alexis Sanchez for Man Utd

Jose Mourinho reckons Manchester United's need for more competition in their attack is the main reason behind signing Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal.

The Red Devils boss is getting ever closer to pulling off the marquee signing of the Chilean, with the 28-year-old on his way north as confirmed by Arsene Wenger.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Following more negotiations yesterday it is looking like the deal will finally happen, and he should be available for selection against Yeovil Town in Friday night's FA Cup fourth round clash.

United's signing of Sanchez will see Henrikh Mkhitaryan move in the opposite direction in a straight swap deal, after the Armenian fell out of favour under Mourinho.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

The former Borussia Dortmund star joined the club in 2016 following a highly succesful final season in the Bundesliga, but largely failed to set the world alight under the Portuguese at Old Trafford.

The man grabbing all the headlines though is without a doubt Sanchez, and Mourinho couldn't pass up the opportunity to sign a top class player for his squad.

He said, as quoted by MEN Sport: "In this moment there is no competition for places. In this moment we have four attacking players for three positions, three are starting, one is on the bench, Zlatan for the whole season was not available, we look to central defenders, played Jones and Smalling, Rojo on the bench, Victor [Lindelof] in the stands, [Eric[ Bailly is injured, look to midfield, Fellaini, Herrera and McTominay on the bench, Carrick in the stands.

"We look to the attacking areas and we need that extra competitive internal competition but more solutions for us, so let's see."

United beat Burnley 1-0 yesterday at Turf Moor and recorded their five successive clean sheet in the process - the last time they conceded was against the Clarets in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford on Boxing Day.

