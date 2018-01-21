Man City Begin Talks That Could See £40m-Rated Brazilian Midfielder Move to the Etihad This Month

By 90Min
January 21, 2018

Manchester City have reportedly opened talks over a deal that could see one of Europe's most influential midfielders join them this month.

According to The Telegraph, the Manchester-based outfit have facilitated discourse with Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk with regards to getting Brazilian playmaker Fred on their books.

ANDREAS SOLARO/GettyImages

Club chairman Khaldoon al-Mubarak, chief executive Ferran Soriano and director of football, Txiki Begiristain were said to have met on Saturday to plot the way forward as it relates to strengthening Pep Guardiola's squad.

It has also been reported that Shakhtar officials were in Manchester last week to hold talks over the proposed transfer.

Fred is also a reported target for City's rivals Manchester United, with Jose Mourinho keen to find a replacement for Michael Carrick, who is set for a coaching role at the club next season.

Pep Guardiola, on the other hand, is keen to see Fred come in to replace Ivory Coast legend Yaya Toure, as well as provide competition for Brazilian enforcer Fernandinho, who recently signed a three-year extension with the Premier League leaders.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

The meeting between the three aforementioned City bosses is believed to have also made reference to West Brom defender Jonny Evans, who has been on Guardiola's radar since last summer.

The Baggies are open to selling the former United centre-back for £25m, with Arsenal and Leicester City also monitoring the player, but it isn't expected to be smooth sailing for interested clubs. 

City have also been linked with Real Sociedad defender Inigo Martiniez, who has a £28m release clause attached to his current deal with the Primera Division side.

