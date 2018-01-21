Marco Silva Blames Injury and Fatigue as to Watford's Poor Run of Form

On Saturday, Watford extended their poor run of results at the hands of Leicester, making it just one win in their last 11 attempts.

Watford's early success in this year's campaign may be keeping the Spanish manager from the sack but nevertheless, the questions of his dismissal have begun to circle after his team were unable to find the net against Claude Puel's side.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

In Silva's post-match comments he was eager to emphasise the length of the Premier League season and how a bad run of games is just that, with lots of time to put things right.

He said to the Hertfordshire Mercury: ''It’s not the best moment of the season. The Premier League is 38 games long, not only the last ten. We need to fight and work hard in every match.

When questioned about what he thought were the reasons for Watford's disappointing form, he continued:

''The Premier League is really, really hard. We have some reasons for that. We lost two more players for this match and the number of injuries is really big, with 7 or 8 players. They normally play in the starting eleven. If 5 or 6 players don’t play, even the best teams are different.''

Only time can tell as to how badly Watford's injury situation is affecting their overall performance, though you will find it hard not to agree with Silva, things surely can only get better?

The out-of-luck manager also pointed towards his squad's lack of depth with breakout star Richarlison apparently suffering from the busy schedule and lack of rotation.

Alex Morton/GettyImages

''Some of them are more tired after a lot of games in a row, like Richarlison who never stops, and I do not have a solution to do that. It’s not easy.''

One of Watford's key injuries in Saturday's game was their first choice keeper, Heurelho Gomes, who had to pass up the opportunity to play 100 consecutive games for the club after suffering a back spasm.

The manager said on Gomes' replacement, Orestis Karnezis:

''He performed well and it’s important for him. He had a bad afternoon on his debut, it’s not easy to play like that. He had the chance to play well and he did for us as a team.''

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

Watford will now head to Stoke who are perhaps one of the few teams having a worse run than themselves and so a reversal of fortunes for Marco Silva may well be on the cards.