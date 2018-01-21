Michy Batshuayi Stakes New Claim to Be Twitter King of Banter With Hilarious Post-Brighton Tweet

If there's one thing Michy Batshuayi can't be accused of during his time at Chelsea so far, it's of having no personality.

The Belgian has yet to become a regular starter for the Blues since his move from Marseille in the summer of 2016, but the striker is still adored by the Blues faithful for his down to earth personality - especially on Twitter.

Just seen it wow ! Some fifa pro club sh*t that was 😍😍😍😍 plus its always player with the big hair scoring 😂😂😂 https://t.co/xLSaVB3aKS — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) January 20, 2018

Chelsea were in action against Brighton on Saturday and beat the Seagulls with relative ease, and Batshuayi earned a rare start for the game with Alvaro Morata suspended after seeing red against Norwich in the FA Cup in midweek.

There were no goals for the 24-year-old but he was on hand to supply the all-important post-match banter.

He first tweeted a picture of him lying down watching Eden Hazard take a striker at goal along with the caption 'that pic tho #firstrank #bromance'.

He then uploaded a gif of a sumptuous Chelsea move that resulted in a Willian goal, and Batshuayi likened it to something one would see on FIFA pro clubs, writing 'Just seen it wow ! Some fifa pro club sh*t that was plus its always player with the big hair scoring', which is absolutely true.

The icing on the cake though was his 'Hazard and chill' tweet, which of course pays homage to the popular '(Netflix) and chill' phrase. It featured an image of Batshuayi flat on his back with Hazard running off to celebrate.