Newcastle Among Host of Premier League Clubs in Race to Sign Atletico Madrid Misfit Kevin Gameiro

Newcastle United have allegedly entered the race to sign wantaway Atletico Madrid striker Kevin Gameiro, with talks ongoing between the two clubs.

The Frenchman has deemed surplus to requirements since Diego Costa's seminal return to La Liga with Atleti, and it is no secret that he is being shopped around.

Having signed the 30 year old for £27m from Sevilla back in the summer of 2016, the Spanish outfit are now willing to sell the forward, with Newcastle among several Premier League sides interested, according to the Mirror.

It is understood that Gameiro is very much agreeable to a move to England, with his representatives engaging in talks with several clubs alongside the Magpies, the striker is far from bereft of options.

Southampton, Crystal Palace, Swansea and Tottenham have all expressed their enthusiasm for acquiring the former Paris Saint-Germain player.

However, a potential pitfall for all of Gameiro's suitors could prove to be his required wages, while his involvement in the Champions League this season, and resulting ineligibility, could be a deterrent for Spurs.

The French international has been fairly prolific throughout his career, with 67 goals and 17 assists in 145 appearances for Sevilla, and 16 goals and seven assists last season in Madrid.

Despite a somewhat reduced role this campaign, he has still managed to accrue six goals and two assists in 18 appearances, the majority of which coming off the bench, although Diego Costa's arrival has abruptly stunted his already limited game time.

While Newcastle will admittedly face stiff competition from their English rivals in the race to capture Gameiro, news of Mike Ashley's apparent willingness to give Rafa Benitez the funds he so requires make the possibility of a deal being agreed slightly more plausible.

