Rafa Benitez Remains Hopeful He Can Add to His Squad After Comprehensive Defeat at Man City

By 90Min
January 21, 2018

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez spoke of his hope that transfer activity is still a possibility at St James' Park, after watching his team slide to a one-sided 3-1 defeat at Manchester City.

The Magpies were outclassed from start to finish as City continued their quest to win a third Premier League crown with a resounding victory.

FBL-ENG-PR-MAN CITY-NEWCASTLE

The Toon boss spoke of his desire after the game to bring in some new players, and revealed recent conversations had given him hope that transfer activity was not out of the question. 

"In my last conversation with Mike Ashley he said we have the green light to sign players and I would like to see some of them come in before 31 January and I have confidence we will do it," Benitez said.

Image by Toby Cudworth

"It's the Premier League, everyone is spending a lot of money, that is why we expect something in this window. Hopefully we can see some new faces before the end of this window."

Benitez praised the performance of his side at the Etihad Stadium, despite the Magpies only having 18% possession during the contest. 

Speaking to BBC's Match of the Day, he said; "We wanted to stay in the game and we did it, the penalty was a bit soft and it changed everything. After we scored we had a couple of chances. 

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

(You may also be interested in Manchester City 3-1 Newcastle: Aguero Hat-Trick Downs Thoroughly Outclassed Magpies)


"I have been praising the players the whole season in terms of effort, sometimes it's a bit of luck. If you have a little bit of luck you can be ahead in some games."

Newcastle face a daunting trip to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea in the FA Cup Fourth Round next weekend, before resuming their league campaign at home to Burnley a week on Wednesday.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters