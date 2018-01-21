Barcelona is coming off its first loss in any competition this season, and that might be bad news for Real Betis.

The runaway La Liga leader fell to city rival Espanyol 1-0 in the first leg of their Copa del Rey quarterfinal on Wednesday and will look to get back to its winning ways on the road at the eighth-place side in the league.

Betis won't fear Barcelona, especially after already claiming victory at the Bernabeu against Real Madrid earlier this season, but Barcelona had the upper hand in their first matchup of the season, a season-opening 2-0 win in August.

Philippe Coutinho won't be in uniform for Barcelona just yet, and Paulinho and Ousmane Dembele are out with injuries as the club continues to rely on Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez for its attacking production.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Live Stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV.