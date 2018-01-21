How to Watch Real Betis vs. Barcelona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

How to watch Real Betis vs. Barcelona in La Liga on Sunday, January 21.

January 21, 2018

Barcelona is coming off its first loss in any competition this season, and that might be bad news for Real Betis.

The runaway La Liga leader fell to city rival Espanyol 1-0 in the first leg of their Copa del Rey quarterfinal on Wednesday and will look to get back to its winning ways on the road at the eighth-place side in the league.

Betis won't fear Barcelona, especially after already claiming victory at the Bernabeu against Real Madrid earlier this season, but Barcelona had the upper hand in their first matchup of the season, a season-opening 2-0 win in August.

Philippe Coutinho won't be in uniform for Barcelona just yet, and Paulinho and Ousmane Dembele are out with injuries as the club continues to rely on Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez for its attacking production. 

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Live Stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters