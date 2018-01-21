Remarkable Stat That Shows Leroy Sane's Importance to Manchester City This Season

By 90Min
January 21, 2018

It's fair to say that Manchester City's free-flowing, blink and you'll miss it style of play has won plenty of admirers this season, with Pep Guardiola's side sweeping (almost) all before them to establish a 12 point lead at the top of the table.

One person within that City side who's own reputation has received a huge boost as a result of his individual performances this season is Leroy Sane. 

The German produced one of his most memorable moments yet on Saturday, when his defence splitting run, turn and pass allowed Sergio Aguero to complete his hat-trick as Pep Guardiola's side cruised to a 3-1 win over struggling Newcastle at The Etihad.

As well as making football fans the world over applaud in admiration, that assist for Aguero also marked a milestone for Sane himself.

That assist for Aguero's strike was Sane's tenth in the Premier League this season, making the 22-year-old the first player in Europe under the age of 23 to reach double figures for assists this season.

Indeed, in Europe's top five league's this season, only PSG's Neymar can boast more assists with 13, while Sane's Manchester City teammate Kevin De Bruyne and Max Philipp of Bundesliga side Augsburg are both level with Sane on ten.

It hasn't just been in providing goals where Sane has excelled this season, the German has also hit double figures in the scoring charts across all competitions for the first time in his still relatively short career.

