Sam Allardyce Rues McCarthy Leg Break as Everton Boss Slams Stars Over West Brom Display

Sam Allardyce has confirmed that James McCarthy will miss the rest of the season after he suffered a double leg break in Saturday's draw with West Brom.

The Blues boss was quoted by FourFourTwo as he explained how the Toffees' 'stupid' errors at the back contributed to the midfielder suffering yet another horrific injury setback.

McCarthy collided with Baggies attacker Salomon Rondon as he tried to prevent the striker from getting a shot off and, from the resulting leg collision, fractured his tibia and fibula.

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

A lengthy stoppage ensued to allow the 26-year-old to be stretchered off the field, and Allardyce lamented McCarthy's loss after he had only just battled back from a niggling hamstring strain.

The 63-year-old remarked: "James has fractured his tibia and fibula. He's paid a heavy price for his bravery and commitment. It's a big blow for him and us.

"It's a loss to us from now until the end of the season, it happens in the game of football but not often that severe.

💙 | All our thoughts are with James McCarthy this evening after it was confirmed he has suffered a double leg fracture.#GetWellSoonJames pic.twitter.com/JpEEIBrKcJ — Everton (@Everton) January 20, 2018

"It was our own fault and our own stupid play in that area, James recovered brilliantly to stop a goal but suffered because of it."

Oumar Niasse was Everton's saviour once more as the striker came off the bench to cancel out Jay Rodriguez's early strike to earn the hosts a point.

Allardyce had been less-than-impressed by his side's overall showing, however, and later told Sky Sports that the ferocious Everton crowd had every right to boo his players off at half-time and full-time for their display.

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

(You may also be interested in Everton 1-1 West Brom: Horrific James McCarthy Injury Overshadows Draw at Goodison Park)



He added: "It's more than a dip (this run of form). I think it resonated through the whole team today.

"From our point of view, we picked up what was a very precious point in the end based on the performance. It wasn't West Brom's brilliant play, it was our nerves and our lack of confidence in our individual ability.

"We made so many poor passes. The only thing that come out of it today was we didn't lose, and we got a point, and we try and re-instill that confidence in the players for our next game. You win football matches you gain confidence, you lose football matches and it drains.

A few weeks ago I said that if Allardyce stays at #Everton that we would be turned into West Bromwich Everton! I’d like to apologise to West Brom fans for this slur! We are bloody awful #AllardyceOut — Unsy’s Blues 🦏💙🦏 (@Rhinos_Blues) January 20, 2018

"I've got no problem with the fans booing us because we deserved booing. We didn't play very well and the fans showed their disapproval - they pay their money to come see us and if they don't like what they see they let you know."