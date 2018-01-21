Sporting CP Defender Fabio Coentrao Apologises After Punching Dugout Following Substitution

By 90Min
January 21, 2018

Sporting CP full-back Fabio Coentrao has apologised after he punched the dugout in frustration following his withdrawal during Saturday's 1-1 draw against Setubal.

The visitors were awarded an injury-time penalty after a foul from Jeremy Mathieu, and Coentrao picked up a yellow card in the aftermath for dissent.

The Real Madrid loanee was replaced by Seydou Doumbia and took out his anger on the dugout, before watching his side concede a late equaliser with his head in his hands.

Coentrao later took to Facebook to apologise for his actions.


He wrote: "Not always, inside the field, things run as we want. We went to the fight, we were not happy and that made us angry.

"I live each game as if it were the last of my life. I do not like to lose, let alone when it is forbidden to do so. I want to be champion for my Sporting CP. I felt frustrated and reacted as I am, authentic and genuine.

"I'm a man and not a machine. I apologise for all those who are part of the Family Sportinguista for what we did and for some attitude less reflected in the game in Setúbal.

"The sorrow and revolt at what happened yesterday continue, and I thought of all those who, in the stadium or on television, also felt the same as I did.

"The future is already the next game on Wednesday. The destiny of all of us, Sportinguistas, is to be happy. And let's be, with attitude and commitment. Our union is still steel!"

