Thierry Henry Praises Chelsea Boss Antonio Conte for Management of Eden Hazard

Thierry Henry has credited Chelsea manager Antonio Conte with the superb form of Eden Hazard after the Belgian scored twice in Saturday's 4-0 win over Brighton.

The 27-year-old tormented the opposition's defence throughout, linking up superbly with Willian in attack.

Hazard brought up his seventh and eighth goals of the Premier League season in the victory at the Amex Stadium, and Henry has praised Conte's ability to get the best from his key player.

36 at Lille, 64 at Chelsea - Eden Hazard now has 100 league goals in his professional career 🔥 pic.twitter.com/AkMHApEl0Q — Goal (@goal) January 20, 2018

"I like what Antonio Conte does," the former Arsenal striker told Sky Sports.

"I watched the game against Leicester and they weren't scoring goals - Conte took him off. When you do that to a player like him with the quality he has, it woke him up. From the beginning today, he meant business.

"Conte did it last season ahead of a game with Arsenal and we all know what he did to Arsenal with that goal last year. I like the way Hazard reacted from the Leicester game.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

"That's the job of the boss - sometimes a player might be tired, sometimes a player needs a reminder that he's not doing enough.

"I'm not saying Hazard wasn't. Usually when you take the main player off after an hour when you're supposed to win that game. It got the reaction of, 'OK, I'm on the bench, but we'll see next week'."

Chelsea remain in third place after the victory over Brighton, three points behind second-placed Manchester United and a further 15 back from runaway leaders Manchester City.