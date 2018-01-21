Watford Sack Manager Marco Silva Following Saturday's Defeat Against Leicester

By 90Min
January 21, 2018

Watford have sacked manager Marco Silva after Saturday's 2-0 Premier League defeat against Leicester, the club have confirmed.

The Portuguese coach's dismissal comes after a run of poor form left the Hornets in tenth place, five points above the relegation zone.

The news has, however, come as a surprise to many given Silva's impressive beginning to life at Watford.

A statement from the club claimed that the team's decline in form came after an "unwarranted approach" for Silva from another Premier League club.

It read: "This has been a difficult decision and one not taken lightly. 

"The Club is convinced the appointment of Silva was the right one and had it not been for the unwarranted approach by a Premier League rival for his services we would have continued to prosper under his leadership. 

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

"The catalyst for this decision is that unwarranted approach, something which the Board believes has seen a significant deterioration in both focus and results to the point where the long-term future of Watford FC has been jeopardised. 


"For the security and success of the football club, the Board believes it has to make a change. The Club will seek to make a swift appointment and there will be no further comment until that appointment has been made."

Silva joined Watford after a spell with Hull City, where he came close to achieving an unlikely escape from relegation.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters