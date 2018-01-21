West Brom Interested in Newcastle's Aleksandar Mitrovic With Alan Pardew Desperate to Avoid the Drop

West Brom are keen on signing Serbia striker Aleksandar Mitrovic from Newcastle.

That is according to Sky Sports, who have gone on to state that an approach for the forward is contingent on whether or not Jonny Evans gets sold this month.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

"Sky Sports News understands West Brom want to sign a striker in the January window, but any move is dependant on funds which would be raised from the potential sale of defender Jonny Evans," Sky are quoted as saying.





Premier League leaders Manchester City are believed to be keen on bringing the centre-back to the Etihad, while Arsenal and Leicester City are also listed as interested clubs.





The Baggies would consider bids upwards of £23.5m for Evans, who has been at the Hawthorns since 2015, having joined the club from Manchester United. But they could lose him for much less if they drop down to the Championship at the end of the season.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

According to the Daily Star (H/T Express), the player has a £3m relegation clause, which would allow a club to swoop in and snatch him up for a minimal fee - they'd just have to wait until the summer, hoping that the Baggies go down.

Mitrovic, meanwhile, could be available for £15m this month, with Magpies boss Rafa Benitez open to selling the Serbia international. The former Liverpool and Real Madrid boss is desperate to add new pieces to his squad, but could struggle for cash in the wake of Amanda Stavely's takeover bid falling through.

Selling Mitrovic would give him a chance to reinvest and bring in a desired option, but the window won't be open for much longer, with January rolling by rather quickly.