West Brom Interested in Newcastle's Aleksandar Mitrovic With Alan Pardew Desperate to Avoid the Drop

By 90Min
January 21, 2018

West Brom are keen on signing Serbia striker Aleksandar Mitrovic from Newcastle.

That is according to Sky Sports, who have gone on to state that an approach for the forward is contingent on whether or not Jonny Evans gets sold this month.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

"Sky Sports News understands West Brom want to sign a striker in the January window, but any move is dependant on funds which would be raised from the potential sale of defender Jonny Evans," Sky are quoted as saying.


Premier League leaders Manchester City are believed to be keen on bringing the centre-back to the Etihad, while Arsenal and Leicester City are also listed as interested clubs. 


The Baggies would consider bids upwards of £23.5m for Evans, who has been at the Hawthorns since 2015, having joined the club from Manchester United. But they could lose him for much less if they drop down to the Championship at the end of the season.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

According to the Daily Star (H/T Express), the player has a £3m relegation clause, which would allow a club to swoop in and snatch him up for a minimal fee -  they'd just have to wait until the summer, hoping that the Baggies go down.

Mitrovic, meanwhile, could be available for £15m this month, with Magpies boss Rafa Benitez open to selling the Serbia international. The former Liverpool and Real Madrid boss is desperate to add new pieces to his squad, but could struggle for cash in the wake of Amanda Stavely's takeover bid falling through.

Selling Mitrovic would give him a chance to reinvest and bring in a desired option, but the window won't be open for much longer, with January rolling by rather quickly.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters