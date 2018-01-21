West Ham Boss David Moyes Concerned Over Manuel Lanzini Injury Following Draw Against Bournemouth

By 90Min
January 21, 2018

West Ham manager David Moyes has admitted his concern over the injury suffered by Manuel Lanzini following the Hammers' 1-1 draw with Bournemouth on Saturday.

Lanzini went off in the second half with a suspected hamstring injury, with Englishman Aaron Cresswell also leaving the pitch with injury as he limped off in the dying moments of the game -adding to the growing casualty list at the London Stadium.

Speaking after the game, Moyes gave an update on the two injuries, and claimed that he is hopeful that Lanzini's injury will not be serious, as quoted by Sky Sports.

"We've had a few injuries and we're just getting through. Behind the scenes we're just trying to nurse boys along. We hope Mano's [Lanzini] isn't serious. Cressy is okay, but it's more the Lanzini one that we're worried about.

"I don't think you can suddenly say, okay we'll go out, see if someone else is out there waiting to be bought of the level of Lanzini, because I don't think you've got that. I think we will work with the players we've got, but we've got too many out injured at the moment."

The Hammers were on top for the majority of the game, and Moyes admitted that he was unhappy with the draw as the Scot rued his side's lack of killer instinct in front of goal.

"In the end, I wasn't unhappy with a point, but I have to say we missed some big chances which we could have got ourselves out of sight.

 

"I thought we played some of our best football this season, especially in the first half, but Bournemouth got strong in the second part of both halves, so in the end perhaps the draw was the right result. 

"We won't to look there, but we're mindful that it won't take too much to slip down. It's another point to making sure we're in the right half of the league."

(You may also be interested in West Ham 1-1 Bournemouth: Rapid Fire Equaliser See Spoils Shared Between Hammers & Cherries)

West Ham remain 11th after the draw, and next up for the Hammers is a FA Cup fourth round clash against Wigan Athetic on Saturday, who coincidentally knocked out Bournemouth in the previous round of the cup competition.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters