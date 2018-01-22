AC Milan 'Reach Agreement' With Puma Over New Kit Deal Ahead of Split From adidas

AC Milan are set to announce a new kit deal with Puma, according to a report in La Repubblica - via Calciomercato.

The two parties have reportedly already reached an agreement and an official announcement is believed to be close. It will mean that the club's 20-year partnership with adidas will be brought to an end after this season.

Milan's new deal with Puma is not expected to be as lucrative. It will reportedly bring in €12m a year, compared to the €20m of the adidas partnership. However, bonuses and add-ons are expected to amount to more than the previous deal, although details regarding 'extras' have not yet been disclosed.

Milan will join European rivals Borussia Dortmund and Arsenal in partnership with Puma from next season.





The split from adidas will prompt some sentimentality from Rossoneri supporters, who will fondly remember the success of the past 20 years.

Players such as Kaka, Andrea Pirlo, Ruud Gullit and Marco van Basten have donned the famous red and black shirt, emblazoned with the adidas logo.





Announcing the end of the partnership in October, Milan released a statement which read: “AC Milan has mutually agreed with adidas to prematurely terminate their technical sponsorship deal at the end of the season 2017/2018.

“The current partnership, which began on 1 July 1998, has been highlighted by a consistent flow of successes with a total of twelve trophies.”