Arsenal Target Cristian Pavon Offers Update on His Future at Boca Juniors

Arsenal transfer target and Boca Juniors striker Cristian Pavon has offered an update regarding his short-term future, amidst rumours of an impending move to join the Gunners.

The Argentine striker was linked with a move to join Arsenal at the start of the month. However, as a deal to sign Borussia Dortmund star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang edges closer, talk of Pavon joining the North London outfit has settled down.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

With the 22-year-old in impressive form in the Argentina Superliga, contributing to nine goals from 12 appearances so far this seasons, the Cordoba-born attacker has attracted much attention from clubs across Europe.

Pavon's release clause with Boca Juniors is set at a reported €37m, with the Argentine youngster opening the door to a potential January move after suggesting his future is not tied to Boca Juniors.

When asked about his future ahead of Boca's Superclasico defeat to rivals River Plate, Pavon said (as quoted by , as reported by Goal): “One always gives the maximum so that other teams love you.

Marcelo Endelli/GettyImages

“I wish it was fixed, I said at one point that I was going to stay but, well, I still do not know anything.

“I prefer to play games and not be focused on what happens outside.

“I will sit down to talk with my manager [Fernando Hidalgo], with my family, and I will see what happens.”

However, Boca Juniors have denied they have received any formal offers for the services of the young attacker, saying: ""For the moment, we have not received any proposal, formally or informally. For now, they are all rumours, as always, just comments in the corridors.