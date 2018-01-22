Daniel Sturridge at Odds With Liverpool Over Future as Striker Urges Reds to Talk to Sevilla

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge is seemingly at odds with the club over his future after the Reds reportedly rejected a loan offer from the player's preferred destination, Sevilla, as they hold out for a big money permanent sale.





Sturridge is believed to be keen on a January exit to boost his diminishing chances of being selected by England for the World Cup in June, but a loan alone isn't good enough for Liverpool.

According to the Daily Mirror, the 28-year-old has informed the Merseyside club he wants to join Sevilla after the Spanish side's approach was rebuffed.

It is said that Liverpool will only entertain a loan for Sturridge if it comes with a contractual obligation to buy the player at the end of the season for their £25m asking price.

The Mirror notes that Inter Milan are nearing such an offer, but Sturridge has apparently urged the Anfield hierarchy to open talks with Sevilla instead in an attempt to reach an agreement.

Sturridge has first-hand experience of facing the Andalucian club in the recent past. He started and scored in the 2016 Europa League final against them, while he was also on the bench when Liverpool visited Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan in November and appeared as a substitute in the earlier reverse fixture at Anfield in September.

Such has been the form of Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah, Sturridge has been limited to just five Premier League starts this season and has generally been out of form ever since an injury ravaged 2014/15 campaign badly stalled his extremely promising career.

Sturridge has managed fewer Premier League goals in the last three-and-a-half years combined than he scored in the 2013/14 season alone. It is hoped a fresh start in a new league could help him rediscover that form of old.