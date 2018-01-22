David Moyes Wants British Influx at West Ham With Joe Allen & Jonjo Shelvey Targeted

By 90Min
January 22, 2018

West Ham United boss David Moyes has revealed for the second January transfer window in a row he is keen to bolster his squad with more British players. 

The Hammers currently find themselves in a rather deceptive 11th place in the Premier League, and despite sitting in mid-table, the east Londoners are only four points away from the drop zone. 

However, according to the Daily Express, the London Stadium hot-seat sitter is keen to add tried and tested Premier League players to his squad this winter, with Stoke City's Joe Allen and Newcastle United's Jonjo Shelvey two on his hit list. 

Moyes attempted to shore up his squad with British players 12 months ago when overseeing Sunderland's downfall. However, he has labelled a much higher quality of player to pursue this time around. 

While both Allen and Shelvey have featured fairly regularly for their respective clubs so far this campaign, the 54-year-old is confident he possesses what it takes to lure them to east London. 

The report claims that despite the uncertainty regarding whether either relegation rival would offload to another club in a similar situation, the ex-Everton and Manchester United boss is keen to test the water with a bid. 

West Ham have also been linked with both Inter's Joao Mario and Sporting CP's William Carvalho in recent weeks, but Moyes remains reportedly unsure as to whether either would be able to provide the instant impact needed in his side's time of need having no previous English top flight experience. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters