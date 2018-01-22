David Moyes Wants British Influx at West Ham With Joe Allen & Jonjo Shelvey Targeted

West Ham United boss David Moyes has revealed for the second January transfer window in a row he is keen to bolster his squad with more British players.

The Hammers currently find themselves in a rather deceptive 11th place in the Premier League, and despite sitting in mid-table, the east Londoners are only four points away from the drop zone.

However, according to the Daily Express, the London Stadium hot-seat sitter is keen to add tried and tested Premier League players to his squad this winter, with Stoke City's Joe Allen and Newcastle United's Jonjo Shelvey two on his hit list.

I've always thought Shelvey can play, really play, since seeing him as a kid at Charlton. Lovely manipulator of a ball. Like a player from a different era. An old fashioned West Ham No10. Yes, I know he'd bring a bit of aggro too! — Lee Clayton (@LeeClayton_) January 22, 2018

Moyes attempted to shore up his squad with British players 12 months ago when overseeing Sunderland's downfall. However, he has labelled a much higher quality of player to pursue this time around.

While both Allen and Shelvey have featured fairly regularly for their respective clubs so far this campaign, the 54-year-old is confident he possesses what it takes to lure them to east London.

The report claims that despite the uncertainty regarding whether either relegation rival would offload to another club in a similar situation, the ex-Everton and Manchester United boss is keen to test the water with a bid.

0 PL goals and officially 0 assists this season, although he clearly made the goal against Liverpool. 2 red cards. If West Ham want him ... — George Caulkin (@CaulkinTheTimes) January 22, 2018

West Ham have also been linked with both Inter's Joao Mario and Sporting CP's William Carvalho in recent weeks, but Moyes remains reportedly unsure as to whether either would be able to provide the instant impact needed in his side's time of need having no previous English top flight experience.