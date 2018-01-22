Eden Hazard Sets Date for Chelsea Contract Talks & Reveals Why He's Had to Tell His Father Off

Belgian winger Eden Hazard has claimed that he will sit down to discuss his future with the Chelsea hierarchy during the summer, as uncertainty around his future in west London continues to grow.

Hazard also claimed that he "talked" with his father, Thierry, after it was claimed in an interview with Le Soir that the 27-year-old is holding off on a new contract to encourage officials at Real Madrid of launching a transfer offer.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

"My dad says some bad things," Hazard said after Chelsea's win over Brighton, as quoted by Goal. "Yes. I talked with him [to tell him off], no, no worries.





"I'm focused with Chelsea. I've got two years contract left and I'm happy here. Like I said 10 times before, I want to finish this year and then we'll see. But I'm happy here."

The Belgian national team captain also touched on Chelsea's rumoured pursuit of a target man this January, with names like Andy Carroll, Peter Crouch and Ashley Barnes all being considered at Stamford Bridge.

"Football is simple: keep the ball on the ground and try [to play] like we did. I think we have two very good strikers in Alvaro and Michy," Chelsea's No. 10 added.

"If they are not ready to play I can play striker, so I don't think we need [another one].

“Because we are missing chances people are saying we need another striker, but if we are scoring goals we are the best attack in the league and no one can say we need a striker. It depends on the form of the team and I think we're happy with the team we have."