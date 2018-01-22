Eden Hazard on Why Chelsea Don't Need Another Striker After Carroll, Crouch & Barnes Links

Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard has insisted that the reigning Premier League champions do not need to dip into the transfer market for a new striker this month, claiming that fellow countryman Michy Batshuayi is enough of a back-up to primary front man Alvaro Morata.





Chelsea were heavily linked with West Ham target man Andy Carroll until a fresh injury put an end to their interest, while a nearly 37-year-old Peter Crouch was a rumoured follow up target.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Roma striker Edin Dzeko, who has scored over 60 goals in the last two-and-a-half seasons, was then a more appropriate target, but Leicester flop Islam Slimani (Daily Mail) and Burnley forward Ashley Barnes are the latest to be linked as Chelsea desperation seemingly grows.

Hazard, however, isn't keen on seeing any arrivals. Even if Morata, who has struggled to maintain his early season form, and Batshuayi, who is clearly not trusted by Antonio Conte, cannot play, the 2015 PFA Players' Player of the Year believes he should play up front himself.

"I think we have two very good strikers in Alvaro and Michy. If they are not ready to play I can play striker, so I don't think we need [another one]," Hazard is quoted as saying by the Evening Standard.

"Football is simple - keep the ball on the ground and try [to play] like we did," he explained, referring to Saturday's comfortable win over Brighton after a run of disappointing results.

"Because we are missing chances people are saying we need another striker, but if we are scoring goals, we are the best attack in the League and no-one can say we need a striker.

"It depends on the form of the team and I think we're happy with the team we have."