Everton Hoping to Replace Ashley Williams With Lille Defender Adama Soumaoro

Everton manager Sam Allardyce is reportedly intent on signing Lille central defender Adama Soumaoro. According to The Sun, Wales defender Ashley Williams could leave Goodison Park if the deal goes through.

The Toffees are hoping to land the 25-year-old, who has spent his entire career at Lille, for £18m.





Williams, meanwhile, has only been an Everton player for 18 months, having joined from Swansea City in the summer of 2016. Allardyce is said to be keen on recruiting a long-term replacement for the 33-year-old, and has identified Soumaoro as a primary target.

The defender is quite versatile and could play in all four defensive positions. He would be able to feature anywhere in the team's back line, which is something that has appealed to Allardyce.

The manager had previously stated that players would be leaving the club in order to facilitate incoming transfers.

"There would have to be some exits," he said earlier this month. "I don’t think there is any doubt about that because we’ve got about 30 players.

“Some of them are a lot of young talent that has developed and needs developing and maybe we might choose to let that development happen somewhere else on loan until the end of the season.”

The Toffees' pursuit of Soumaoro could be hampered by an injury, however, with The Sun claiming that transfer guru Steve Walsh had travelled to France to scout the defender, but did not see him in action as he had picked up a knock.