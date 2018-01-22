Like Father, Like Son: ​Italian Report Claims Andrea Pirlo's Teenage Son Is Set for Juventus Trial

Andrea Pirlo's son, Niccolo, is set to have trials with the deep-lying playmaker's former club Juventus in the coming weeks, according to reports in Italy.

The 15-year-old, who is currently contracted to non-professional club Pecetto, situated in the province of Turin, like his father is a midfielder.

However, according to the 38-year-old World Cup winner, Niccolo does not posses exactly the same qualities as his gifted dad (as quoted by Corriere di Torino, via Ilbianconero): “He is similar to me, he has technical skills but not as much grit.”

Valerio Pennicino/GettyImages

The report claims that despite Niccolo's side being on the receiving end of a defeat to Sant’Ignazio over the weekend, the teenager was far and away the most eye catching on the park.





Pirlo watched on from the touchline with Juventus director of sport, Fabio Paratici and it is thought that the two discussed Niccolo's possible trial with the Serie A giants.

If the 15-year-old impresses during his test with the Old Lady, he will be drafted into Fidanzata d'Italia's under-16 squad for next season.

Niccolo will have to go a long way before being classed in the same league as his father amongst those in Italy, however, with the now 38-year-old claiming four Scudetti during his time at the Allianz Stadium, as well as two prior with AC Milan.