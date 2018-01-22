Borussia Dortmund are looking to send André Schürrle on loan for the rest of the season in a desperate attempt to get the 27-year-old back to his best, with Stoke City and Newcastle United understood to be interested in a short-term deal.

The German international, who won a Premier League winner's medal during his time at Chelsea, has struggled to settle back in his homeland, making just 35 appearances since his €30m arrival at Signal Iduna park in 2016.

A number of Bundesliga sides had been linked with a move for Schürrle in the build-up to the January transfer window.

However, a move is yet to materialize and Dortmund are now willing to offer their World Cup-winning winger to a host of Premier League clubs by subsidizing his £150k-a-week wages, according to a report from the Daily Mail.

Although the report claims Schürrle's €9m annual salary - which in actual fact is closer to €6m - will be cut in half, the forward could find it difficult in convincing potential suitors in taking a gamble on him.

The German international started up front for Dortmund in their 1-1 draw against Hertha BSC on Friday, with Jadon Sancho and Christian Pulisic occupying the wide areas.

However, Schürrle was unable to impose himself on the game and after Davie Selke put the hosts in front just after half-time, it was the introduction of 18-year-old Alexander Isak that sparked a comeback for Peter Stöger's side.