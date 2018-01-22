Report: Dortmund Would Pay Schurrle's Wages to Sweeten Potential Loan Deals

Borussia Dortmund are looking to send André Schürrle on loan for the rest of the season in a desperate attempt to get the 27-year-old back to his best.

By 90Min
January 22, 2018

Borussia Dortmund are looking to send André Schürrle on loan for the rest of the season in a desperate attempt to get the 27-year-old back to his best, with Stoke City and Newcastle United understood to be interested in a short-term deal.

The German international, who won a Premier League winner's medal during his time at Chelsea, has struggled to settle back in his homeland, making just 35 appearances since his €30m arrival at Signal Iduna park in 2016.

A number of Bundesliga sides had been linked with a move for Schürrle in the build-up to the January transfer window. 

However, a move is yet to materialize and Dortmund are now willing to offer their World Cup-winning winger to a host of Premier League clubs by subsidizing his £150k-a-week wages, according to a report from the Daily Mail.

Although the report claims Schürrle's €9m annual salary - which in actual fact is closer to €6m - will be cut in half, the forward could find it difficult in convincing potential suitors in taking a gamble on him.

The German international started up front for Dortmund in their 1-1 draw against Hertha BSC on Friday, with Jadon Sancho and Christian Pulisic occupying the wide areas.

However, Schürrle was unable to impose himself on the game and after Davie Selke put the hosts in front just after half-time, it was the introduction of 18-year-old Alexander Isak that sparked a comeback for Peter Stöger's side.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters