Spurs striker Harry Kane has been voted England men's Player of the Year for 2017.

The 24-year-old, who has won the Premier League's Golden Boot for the last two seasons, scored seven goals in six international appearances last year and garnered 75% of votes from members of the England Supporters Club.

He also scored the only goal of the 1-0 win over Slovenia that clinched the Three Lions' progression to this year's World Cup.

At club level, Kane recorded 56 goals in 2017, which made him Europe's highest scorer for the calendar year. He was also the player with the most Premier League goals for said period.

"To be voted as England's best player of 2017 from such a talented squad is a real honor after what was a memorable year for me personally," he said after being presented his deserved award.

Meanwhile, Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has been voted as the Men's Under-21 Player of the Year. The stopper's performances helped England reach the semifinal of the European Under-21 Championship in June, and he earned his first call-up to the senior side in November, featuring in a goalless draw against World Cup holders Germany.

“It is great to win the award. I felt I had a good year – I tried my best and put in some good performances," Pickford said.

“I have put in a lot of hard work over the past few years, playing not just for England Under-21s but also the international levels below.

“There have been a number of goalkeeper coaches who have helped me along the way.

“Mark Prudhoe was my first coach at Sunderland and I still keep in touch with him today."