Hat-Trick Hero Sergio Aguero Insists Three Points Are More Important Than Personal Accolades

By 90Min
January 22, 2018

Sergio Aguero has played down the hat-trick he bagged that inspired Manchester City to a 3-1 victory over Newcastle United; a win which saw them reclaim their 12-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.

After beating Burnley 1-0, rivals Manchester United closed the gap to 9 points. It was only a matter of hours before City's lead was restored however, with Aguero starring as City swept Newcastle aside.


Aguero's goals propelled him into third place in the Premier League top scorers list, with his 16 goals in 19 appearance putting him behind only Harry Kane and Mohamed Salah. 

The prolific Argentinian appears to love playing against The Magpies, with his latest performance taking him to 14 goals in 12 games against them.

However, the Man City hit-man was not focusing on personal accolades. He remains focused on the task at hand, insisting that it was three points were what really mattered, especially after their first loss of the season last weekend against Liverpool.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Aguero said: ''In the Premier League all games are difficult, but obviously against Newcastle I have a really good record.

''That sometimes happens against teams and I am really happy for the goals, but especially for the three points. They were really important for us and that is really going to help us a lot in the race for the Premier League.''

It is vital for City that Aguero can keep up his good form in the next few months, with fellow City striker Gabriel Jesus currently sidelined with cruciate ligament damage.

