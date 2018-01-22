Henrikh Mkhitaryan Reveals He's 'Always Dreamed of Playing for Arsenal' After Sealing Emirates Move

By 90Min
January 22, 2018

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has described his move to Arsenal as a 'dream come true' after finally completing his move to the Emirates Stadium from rivals Manchester United.

The protracted swap deal between Arsenal and United for Mkhitarayan and Alexis Sanches was finally completed on Monday, and speaking to Arsenal's official website, the Armenian spoke of his joy at the opportunity to play for the side he supported as a child.

"I’m very happy that we could finish this deal and I’m very happy to be here. It’s a dream come true because I’ve always dreamed of playing for Arsenal. Now that I’m here, I’ll do my best for this club to create history." Mkhitaryan said.

"I always loved the way that Arsenal played and the way that Arsène Wenger has managed the team. There have been a lot of young players, he’s managed them and they’ve done very well."

The 29-year old went to reveal his admiration for Arsenal legend Thierry Henry, citing the Gunners record goalscorer's style of play as a source of inspiration.

🔴Welcome to #Arsenal, @micki_taryan . . #WeAreTheArsenal #Mkhitaryan

A post shared by Arsenal Official (@arsenal) on

"Of course I was in love with the game of Thierry Henry. I loved the way he played - and maybe that was the reason to support Arsenal."

Manager Arsene Wenger commented on capturing Mkhitaryan, saying; "We’re replacing a very good player with a very good player, a world-class player with a world-class player.

"He’s a very complete player. He creates chances, he defends well, he can absorb distances and he’s very committed as well. I must say he’s a player who has all the attributes."

"Mkhitaryan can play on the wing or in midfield, so I believe he can play very well in many positions. That can help us as well because he can play together with Ozil as well as playmaker, so overall it’s a good move."

