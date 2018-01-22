'I See Myself Here in 10 Years': Juventus' Wojciech Szczesny Ready for Long-Term Stay in Turin

By 90Min
January 22, 2018

Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has said that he sees himself staying with the Serie A giants for 10 years. 

Szczesny, who joined Juventus from Arsenal in a £10m deal back in the summer, has made 11 appearances for the 2nd-placed Serie A side and, with veteran Buffon reportedly set to retire at the end of the season, he is hoping to be the Old Lady's starting goalkeeper for the foreseeable future. 

“When Juve call you, you have no choice,” the former Roma and Arsenal goalkeeper told Rai Sport.

“The choice is already made for those who have ambitions and want to win trophies.

“We’re talking about one of the three-four best clubs in Europe, so the choice was easy.

“I came here to win every trophy possible. I was the happiest lad in the world when I exchanged my shirt with Buffon two years ago after Roma-Juventus," Szczesny revealed.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

“I didn’t think that one day, I’d have reached the level of being able to train with him. It’s a great experience for me.

“There’s no shame in playing second fiddle to him, knowing I’ll then have the opportunity to become the starting goalkeeper.

“The choice I made is a test of my humility. I made it for the next 10 years in mind. I’m already playing with a good level of consistency, so I’m really happy. I like stability in life, so I see myself here in 10 years. How do I see myself as a goalkeeper? Strong.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters