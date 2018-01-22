'I See Myself Here in 10 Years': Juventus' Wojciech Szczesny Ready for Long-Term Stay in Turin

Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has said that he sees himself staying with the Serie A giants for 10 years.

Szczesny, who joined Juventus from Arsenal in a £10m deal back in the summer, has made 11 appearances for the 2nd-placed Serie A side and, with veteran Buffon reportedly set to retire at the end of the season, he is hoping to be the Old Lady's starting goalkeeper for the foreseeable future.

🇵🇱 Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny this season = 💪#UCL pic.twitter.com/kQ8M15GlXM — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) January 9, 2018

“When Juve call you, you have no choice,” the former Roma and Arsenal goalkeeper told Rai Sport.

“The choice is already made for those who have ambitions and want to win trophies.

“We’re talking about one of the three-four best clubs in Europe, so the choice was easy.

“I came here to win every trophy possible. I was the happiest lad in the world when I exchanged my shirt with Buffon two years ago after Roma-Juventus," Szczesny revealed.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

“I didn’t think that one day, I’d have reached the level of being able to train with him. It’s a great experience for me.

“There’s no shame in playing second fiddle to him, knowing I’ll then have the opportunity to become the starting goalkeeper.

“The choice I made is a test of my humility. I made it for the next 10 years in mind. I’m already playing with a good level of consistency, so I’m really happy. I like stability in life, so I see myself here in 10 years. How do I see myself as a goalkeeper? Strong.”