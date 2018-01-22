Serie A side Internazionale have announced reaching a deal to sign Brazilian midfielder Rafinha on loan from Spanish giants Barcelona.

The 24-year-old dropped down the pecking order at the Camp Nou due to fitness issues, but will hope to resurrect his career at Inter, where he will remain until the end of the season.

The Nerazzurri also have the option to purchase the player for €35m plus bonuses, before the end of the current campaign.

Having joined the Catalan side at the age of 13, Rafinha came up through the club's famed La Masia academy, blossoming into a first-team star and making his debut back in 2011.

With Barcelona recently completing the capture of Rafinha's compatriot Philippe Coutinho from Premier League side Liverpool, opportunities would have been limited in any case.

Barca boss Ernesto Valverde previously revealed having discussed the move with the player, making it clear that he needed to go out and play elsewhere for the time being.

“I spoke to him about his injury and my opinion was that he needs to play minutes and in Barcelona it would be complicated after our last market movements," the coach explained.

“Our idea is to let him to play after a long time off and if he played against Espanyol it was because I thought he could help.”

In his time at Barcelona, Rafinha won nine trophies including a Champions League, two league titles and three Copas del Rey.