Juventus Line Up Shock Summer Move for Jack Wilshere as Contract Saga Rumbles On

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has emerged as a shock transfer target for Italian giants Juventus, as his contract stalemate at the Emirates Stadium continues.

The 26-year-old playmaker has returned to prominence since breaking back into the Gunners side this season, finally piecing together a string of first team starts following a catalogue of injuries.

His impressive form has reportedly caught the eye of the Bianconeri, with The Sun reporting that the Serie A heavyweights have made their interest known.



Julian Finney/GettyImages

A source said: “Jack interests Juventus and feelers have been put out. He is a someone whose game would suit Serie A perfectly.”

Wilshere is available on a free transfer at the end of the season when his current deal expires. Arsenal are reported to have offered him a new contract, though the Gunners proposal is said to include a 20% pay cut and the requirement to undergo a full medical.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is keen for the England international to stay at the Emirates, and recently made him captain for the Carabao Cup semi-final tie at Chelsea.

“I see Jack staying because he is an Arsenal man. He was here at the age of ten and has some leadership qualities. He has a football brain. He is completely focused on Arsenal." Wenger said.





“The fact he has been away and come back... he realises life here is not so bad, maybe. That is something that is important, that he can be one of the leaders in the future. Who would question his love and commitment for the club? Nobody."

Wilshere has made 180 appearances for the Gunners since making his debut in September 2008, but has been plagued with a string of injuries throughout his career.