Karim Benzema's Agent Blasts 'Unfair' Whistles From Real Madrid Fans Following Deportivo Win

Karim Benzema's agent has bemoaned the "unfair" treatment of the Real Madrid forward after Sunday's 7-1 victory over Deportivo La Coruna.

The Frenchman was introduced as a second-half substitute to whistles from sections of the Bernabeu, having been widely criticised for his form this season.

And his agent, Karim Djaziri, has claimed that such a reception was not entirely justified, given Benzema's dedication to the club since his arrival from Lyon in 2009.

Lots of whistles around Bernabeu as Benzema runs on. Official ultras chant his name. Others whistle again to try and drown it out. — Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) January 21, 2018

"These are difficult times, but since he was young he showed that he is very strong mentally, as well as throughout his time in Madrid," he said in an interview with Marca. "He has been at his dream club for nine years.

"It's unfair that he was whistled when Real Madrid were winning and he was returning from a month-long injury. Karim has always shown exemplary commitment to the club and has put the team before himself, so he doesn't deserve this treatment.

"He doesn't understand it and it's a lack of respect for a player who is the club's seventh highest scorer of all-time.

"He has participated in some of the brightest eras the biggest club in the world has enjoyed. You can whistle anyone, but never a player who hasn't even been on the pitch, it's incomprehensible."

Despite Djaziri's assertion that Benzema has been left disappointed by the lack of support, he has insisted that his client is not seeking an imminent exit.

"Benzema feels that the real fans of the club are with him, and he wants to show that he deserves everyone's support," he added.

"He feels the support of many Real Madrid fans, the club and his teammates. He has always felt the love of Madrid but this latest incident is simply difficult to understand."