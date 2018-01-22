Merseyside Rivals Liverpool & Everton Set to Lock Horns Over Talented Charlton Starlet

Liverpool and Everton appear to be on a collision course in the race to sign Charlton defender Ezri Konsa.

The 20-year old has caught the eye this season with his performances in League One, prompting his manager Karl Robinson to call him the best young defender in the country.

According to the Daily Mirror, the Addicks have agreed to sell the England Under-20 World Cup winner for a fee of £5m.

Both Merseyside clubs are believed to be interested in signing Konsa, who has made 57 league appearances since breaking into Charlton's side at the start of last season.

The Reds are understood to be keen on using Konsa alongside former Charlton youth product, Joe Gomez. The 20-year old has gone on to earn full international honours since moving to Anfield for £3.5m two-and-a-half years ago.

Current manager Karl Robinson, who took charge at The Valley in November 2016, admitted towards the end of last year that he could lose his star player in January.

Pete Norton/GettyImages

(You may also be interested in - Liverpool Put Off as Cagliari Slap €80m Price Tag on Talented Young Duo)

“My gut feeling is that he will go in January,” said Robinson. “If I was him I’d be looking to go in January but we should look for £5m minimum. Maybe we could try for a loan back but the player has to want that."

Jurgen Klopp's side face fierce competition from across Stanley Park though, with Everton believed to be keen on securing a deal of their own.

The Toffees have a good relationship with the Addicks after successfully completing the signing of exciting prospect Ademola Lookman last January, and recently sent chief scout Martin Glover to Ewood Park to watch Konsa take on Blackburn Rovers.