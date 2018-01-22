New Bordeaux Boss Gus Poyet Rules Out Exit for Arsenal & Spurs Target Malcolm

New Bordeaux manager Gus Poyet has said that Arsenal and Spurs target Malcolm will be staying put this month.

The Brazilian forward is attracting attention from several clubs across Europe and was rumoured to be set on a move this month. But Poyet, who was recently appointed as the club's manager, revealed that Malcolm's future was the deal-breaker during his negotiations before he signed on.

“I asked straight away if Malcom would be staying or not,” the new boss told L’Equipe (H/T Express), having been revealed to the media on Monday. “They said yes. I said OK, now we can continue the discussion.”





Bordeaux president Stephane Martin also echoed the same, despite acknowledging the 20-year-old's desire to play in England.

“Malcom, it has been said and said again, he will not be leaving,” he insisted. “He has said he wants to play in the Premier League one day. That is normal – what player wouldn’t want to play in England?





“There is no problem with Malcom.”

Poyet also expressed delight with his new appointment, branding the Ligue 1 side a 'big club' during his unveiling.

"I am very happy, it’s a big club,” he added.

“I saw the (1-0 win) against Nantes, not an easy match. Eric (Bedouet, interim manager) did an exceptional job. I hope there will be more wins.

“I have watched a lot of games on video but I will learn a lot about the players, starting today. We have a big match on Sunday (against Lyon). The best way to win the supporters over is to win matches.”