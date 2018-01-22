Newcastle Close in on First January Signing With Sparta Prague Keeper Keen on St James Switch

By 90Min
January 22, 2018

Newcastle could be set to complete their first piece of business of the January transfer window with Sparta Pragua goalkeeper Martin Dubravka reportedly hopeful of sealing a move to the North East.

The Magpies' transfer window has so far been overshadowed by continued speculation over the club's ownership, but it now appears that the club may finally be about to bring in some new faces.

According to the Daily Mail's transfer blog, Newcastle and Sparta Prague are currently in negotiations over a loan deal for Dubravka, which could then potentially be made permanent at the end of the season.

Dubravka, who has nine caps for Slovakia, is reportedly said to be keen on the deal, despite having only joined Sparta during the summer transfer window.

The Slovakian has conceded just five goals in eleven league appearances since joining Sparta, keeping eight clean sheets in the process.

If Dubravka does join Newcastle, then he will likely rival current goalkeepers Rob Elliott and Karl Darlow for the number one spot.

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez is desperate to strengthen his side during the January transfer window, with the club having won just two of their last fifteen league games to leave them fifteenth in the table, just two points clear of the relegation zone.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters