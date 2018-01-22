Newcastle Close in on First January Signing With Sparta Prague Keeper Keen on St James Switch

Newcastle could be set to complete their first piece of business of the January transfer window with Sparta Pragua goalkeeper Martin Dubravka reportedly hopeful of sealing a move to the North East.

The Magpies' transfer window has so far been overshadowed by continued speculation over the club's ownership, but it now appears that the club may finally be about to bring in some new faces.

Amanda Staveley suggests if she takes over #NUFC she'd spend £100 million on players but given today's market - what would that get you? https://t.co/SJNFWBNyNt — The Chronicle (@ChronicleNUFC) January 21, 2018

According to the Daily Mail's transfer blog, Newcastle and Sparta Prague are currently in negotiations over a loan deal for Dubravka, which could then potentially be made permanent at the end of the season.

Dubravka, who has nine caps for Slovakia, is reportedly said to be keen on the deal, despite having only joined Sparta during the summer transfer window.

Daily Mail: Newcastle remain in talks with Sparta Prague for Martin Dubravka - He is keen to join Newcastle and the clubs are trying to reach an agreement over a loan with a view to a permanent deal. #NUFC pic.twitter.com/BQKWAZWGGt — Toon Transfer News (@toontransfer) January 20, 2018

The Slovakian has conceded just five goals in eleven league appearances since joining Sparta, keeping eight clean sheets in the process.

If Dubravka does join Newcastle, then he will likely rival current goalkeepers Rob Elliott and Karl Darlow for the number one spot.

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez is desperate to strengthen his side during the January transfer window, with the club having won just two of their last fifteen league games to leave them fifteenth in the table, just two points clear of the relegation zone.