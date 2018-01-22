Newcastle Struggling to Secure Striker Deal Despite Benitez Handing in 4 Man Wish-List

Rafa Benitez is becoming increasingly frustrated at Newcastle United's lack of business this window; having reportedly handed in a wishlist containing four strikers to the Toon constituency.

The Northern Echo claim deals are proving very complicated to complete at St. James' Park, despite the manager's demand for reinforcements. The Spaniard is after the likes of Danny Ings and Islam Slimani, with Atletico Madrid star Kevin Gameiro topping the list.

Benitez Refuses to Discuss New Toon Contract Deal Until After the January Transfer Window https://t.co/E4jdsctOeR — NewcastlePro (@NewcastlePro) January 22, 2018

However, he may have to get used to the idea of battling the remainder of the season without new additions, as the chances of signing any of the above becomes increasingly slender.





Atletico have essentially priced a cash-strapped Newcastle out of a move for Gameiro; with the likes of Tottenham looking to land his signature this month.





Leicester City outcast Slimani is said to be interested in a switch to Besiktas - who are keen on a permanent transfer - while the Magpies can only offer a loan deal until the end of the season. The Foxes are looking to permanently offload the striker this window, which takes Newcastle out of the equation.

'Newcastle United fans aren't getting value for money'.



Some strong words from Alan Shearer.



https://t.co/FcI6d6n7jB pic.twitter.com/MvkrB9qjiN — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) January 21, 2018

Things have also conspired against Benitez in his move for Ings, as Liverpool simply do not want to sell the Englishman.



Daniel Sturridge is nearing his exit from Anfield this season, with the likes of Inter Milan prowling for his signature and as a result Jurgen Klopp needs numbers up top.

A displeased Benitez stated: "They [the board] know the names. They know what they have to do, and it doesn’t matter if it is loans or permanent signings, we need the bodies to give the team the ability to manage."