Newcastle Struggling to Secure Striker Deal Despite Benitez Handing in 4 Man Wish-List

By 90Min
January 22, 2018

Rafa Benitez is becoming increasingly frustrated at Newcastle United's lack of business this window; having reportedly handed in a wishlist containing four strikers to the Toon constituency.

The Northern Echo claim deals are proving very complicated to complete at St. James' Park, despite the manager's demand for reinforcements. The Spaniard is after the likes of Danny Ings and Islam Slimani, with Atletico Madrid star Kevin Gameiro topping the list.

However, he may have to get used to the idea of battling the remainder of the season without new additions, as the chances of signing any of the above becomes increasingly slender.


Atletico have essentially priced a cash-strapped Newcastle out of a move for Gameiro; with the likes of Tottenham looking to land his signature this month.


Leicester City outcast Slimani is said to be interested in a switch to Besiktas - who are keen on a permanent transfer - while the Magpies can only offer a loan deal until the end of the season. The Foxes are looking to permanently offload the striker this window, which takes Newcastle out of the equation.

Things have also conspired against Benitez in his move for Ings, as Liverpool simply do not want to sell the Englishman.

Daniel Sturridge is nearing his exit from Anfield this season, with the likes of Inter Milan prowling for his signature and as a result Jurgen Klopp needs numbers up top.

A displeased Benitez stated: "They [the board] know the names. They know what they have to do, and it doesn’t matter if it is loans or permanent signings, we need the bodies to give the team the ability to manage."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters