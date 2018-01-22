Rafinha Completes Inter Medical as Barcelona Midfielder Edges Towards Serie A Switch

By 90Min
January 22, 2018

Inter Milan are set to shortly complete the signing of Barcelona midfielder Rafinha.

Tthe 24-year-old will join the Serie A side on loan until the end of the season and the Nerazzurri will have the option to buy in the summer for €35m

According to Tuttomercatoweb, the Brazilian has already undergone his medical in Milan, and he could be thrown into their squad as early as this weekend, when they face Serie A side SPAL at the Stadio Paolo Mazza on Sunday. 

Rafinha, who joined Barcelona's youth ranks at the age of 13, is yet to make an appearance for the league leaders this year, and the 24-year-old's lack of playing time was a major factor in his decision to move. 

"Rafinha's objective is just to play," Mazinho, Rafinha's father, told Diario Sport.

"It's difficult for him to do that at Barcelona. There are a lot of good players [in his position] and it's been similar for five years now.

JOSEP LAGO/GettyImages

(You may also be interested in Liverpool and Arsenal Handed Blow as Monaco Winger Thomas Lemar Eyes Barcelona Switch)

"He's had bad luck with injuries in these last two years and he just wants to play and feel happy doing what he likes doing at an excellent club like Inter.

"We hope that these three or four months will help him get back into the Brazil squad for the World Cup. He's going to take advantage of this chance in Italy," his father claimed. 

Inter will have the option to buy the Brazilian midfielder in the summer for £30m, with another £2.5m potential owed in add-ons. However, if the 4th-placed Nerazzurri achieve Champions League qualification, the option to buy will become compulsory. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters