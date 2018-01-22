Rafinha Completes Inter Medical as Barcelona Midfielder Edges Towards Serie A Switch

Inter Milan are set to shortly complete the signing of Barcelona midfielder Rafinha.

Tthe 24-year-old will join the Serie A side on loan until the end of the season and the Nerazzurri will have the option to buy in the summer for €35m.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, the Brazilian has already undergone his medical in Milan, and he could be thrown into their squad as early as this weekend, when they face Serie A side SPAL at the Stadio Paolo Mazza on Sunday.

Rafinha, who joined Barcelona's youth ranks at the age of 13, is yet to make an appearance for the league leaders this year, and the 24-year-old's lack of playing time was a major factor in his decision to move.

"Rafinha's objective is just to play," Mazinho, Rafinha's father, told Diario Sport.

"It's difficult for him to do that at Barcelona. There are a lot of good players [in his position] and it's been similar for five years now.

"He's had bad luck with injuries in these last two years and he just wants to play and feel happy doing what he likes doing at an excellent club like Inter.

"We hope that these three or four months will help him get back into the Brazil squad for the World Cup. He's going to take advantage of this chance in Italy," his father claimed.

Inter will have the option to buy the Brazilian midfielder in the summer for £30m, with another £2.5m potential owed in add-ons. However, if the 4th-placed Nerazzurri achieve Champions League qualification, the option to buy will become compulsory.