Report Claims Mario Balotelli Is Close to Remarkable Transfer to Juventus After Impressing in France

Juventus could be close to completing a sensational deal that would bring Mario Balotelli to the club, according to The Sun,

The newspaper has revealed that a deal may be in place for the Italian to move back to Italy in the summer on a free transfer, with agent Mino Raiola being crucial to the deal. The super-agent has a great relationship with those in Turin - and also represents Juventus midfielder Blaise Matuidi.

Balotelli has scored an impressive 17 goals this season for Nice, and it is no surprise that one of

Europe's elite are looking at bringing in the controversial forward.

JOSEP LAGO/GettyImages

It is reported that a five-year contract has already been drawn up, with the Italian set to receive a large signing on bonus.

In addition, the report claims that the former Manchester City and Liverpool striker wouldn't just be playing second fiddle to main man Gonzalo Higuain at the Allianz stadium but would play a key role in the team.

The move will inevitably cause controversy in Turin with fans being accustom to seeing him as an enemy due to the time he spent at both Milan clubs.