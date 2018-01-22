Tattoo Fixers: Manchester United Striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic Shows Off Stunning New Back Ink

Footballers and tattoos seem to go hand in hand nowadays. Former Liverpool defender Daniel Agger, Lionel Messi, Neymar, Dani Alves, the list goes on and on.

However, as with most things he seems to do, not many can rival Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic and his new ink.

The former Sweden international is not exactly one known for being subdued, and the 36-year-old continued that theme by taking to Instagram on Sunday evening to share his new body artwork.

The image portrays the frontman's rather stunning new tattoo, which now covers the entirety of his back and adds to the 15 he already boasts on his upper body. The new addition is mainly shading, however that does not do justice to the incredible effect it has on the overall piece.

Originally, Ibrahimovic donned a Maori tribal symbol, a Buddhist monk image, Leonardo da Vinci's 'Vitruvian Man' and a feather. However, following the lion now being extended and re-outlined, all of the ink interconnects offering a stunning finish.

But, those symbols he chose to wear on his skin are not a coincidence, with the Maori tribal symbol on his right arm to protect him, his family and bring good luck.

The Buddhist monk called Yant Prajao Khao Nirote on his right shoulder is said to protect from suffering, and the feather on his right shoulder is said to come from an eagle and represent strength and courage.

Another Buddhist feature on his back represents the five elements of wind, water, fire, space and creative perception and is called Five Deva Faces Yantra, while Leonardo da Vinci's 'Vitruvian Man' shows ideal human proportions.

However, despite Ibrahimovic now arguably boasting the finest tattoo ever seen on a footballer, it is not my favourite, as that honour belongs to Manchester City's Leroy Sane, who instead of a lion and meaningful images portrayed on his back, has a picture of himself. What more could you want?