Tottenham Boss Mauricio Pochettino Plays Down Interest in Bordeaux Star Malcom

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has played down reports that the club are interested in signing in-demand Bordeaux winger Malcom, after his side drew 1-1 away to Southampton on Sunday.

The London club are considered to be favourites in the race to sign the 20-year-old, with rivals Arsenal having reportedly switched their attention to Dortmund's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Brazilian, who has scored 11 goals for the 12th-placed Ligue 1 side this season, is thought to be available for £40m.

🗣️ The thoughts of Mauricio after yesterday's draw at Southampton: pic.twitter.com/xJskH5OkL4 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 22, 2018

Speaking after Sunday's game, the Argentine coach was quick to quell any speculation regarding a move for Malcom.

"That is a rumour and I don't want to speak about it," Pochettino told Sky Sports.

"I am happy with our squad. We are open to quality players, but it is difficult in this transfer window."

Pochettino has also previously denied the claim that his team needs an injection of pace.

So #Arsenal drop interest in Malcom after deeming him 'too inexperiened'?! That's one way of spinning story. Hearing different versions here — Matt Spiro (@mattspiro) January 19, 2018

“Our football is playing football. It is not counter-attack, it is not transition," the 45-year-old was quoted as saying by The Sun.

"I think Usain Bolt is available. But his dream is to play at United," he joked.

“I feel sorry for him because he is a Man U fan! It is impossible to be faster than him, though.”

Pochettino's side, who are currently 5th in the Premier League table, have struggled to emulate last season's form, and they may well need some January additions if they are to qualify for the Champions League. With Christian Eriksen out due to illness on Sunday, Spurs looked devoid of creativity - a problem which Malcom could potentially sooth in the near future.