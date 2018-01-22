VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo Caught Mocking Lionel Messi in Tunnel Before Deportivo Match

Cristiano Ronaldo found the opportunity to have a cheeky dig at rival Lionel Messi to a mascot in the tunnel before Sunday's 7-1 thrashing of Deportivo.

The Portugal ace was approached by a young mascot in the Bernabeu tunnel prior to the game, where Ronaldo scored twice as Real eased the growing pressure on manager Zinedine Zidane.

Cristiano Ronaldo dizendo que Messi é ruim



Tem jogador que não pode ver uma vergonha que já quer passar pic.twitter.com/qmmyNw6OnJ — Messimaniacas (@Messimaniacas_) January 22, 2018

The young mascot was amazed by the 32-year-old, saying: "For me, you are the best player in the world and Messi...". However, the Los Blancos star found the moment to have a cheeky dig at Barcelona star Messi, cutting the young lad off to say: "Is bad."

Ronaldo and Messi's rivalry over the last decade or so has dominated the world of football, with both players deadlocked on five Ballon d'Or wins each and the two having over 1000 career goals altogether.

Sunday's win was Real's first in five league games but still leaves the reigning champions a staggering 19 points behind unbeaten leaders Barcelona. Ronaldo's double was overshadowed by a nasty head injury in the final few minutes, an injury that required the Portuguese to receive stitches at the end.

Ronaldo and his teammates face high flyers Valencia at the weekend, a side they trail by five points.