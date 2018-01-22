VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo Caught Mocking Lionel Messi in Tunnel Before Deportivo Match

By 90Min
January 22, 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo found the opportunity to have a cheeky dig at rival Lionel Messi to a mascot in the tunnel before Sunday's 7-1 thrashing of Deportivo.

The Portugal ace was approached by a young mascot in the Bernabeu tunnel prior to the game, where Ronaldo scored twice as Real eased the growing pressure on manager Zinedine Zidane.

The young mascot was amazed by the 32-year-old, saying: "For me, you are the best player in the world and Messi...". However, the Los Blancos star found the moment to have a cheeky dig at Barcelona star Messi, cutting the young lad off to say: "Is bad."

Ronaldo and Messi's rivalry over the last decade or so has dominated the world of football, with both players deadlocked on five Ballon d'Or wins each and the two having over 1000 career goals altogether.

Sunday's win was Real's first in five league games but still leaves the reigning champions a staggering 19 points behind unbeaten leaders Barcelona. Ronaldo's double was overshadowed by a nasty head injury in the final few minutes, an injury that required the Portuguese to receive stitches at the end.

Ronaldo and his teammates face high flyers Valencia at the weekend, a side they trail by five points.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters