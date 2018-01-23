‘Alexis Has Earned His Chance to Be at United': Arturo Vidal Congratulates Sanchez on Move

By 90Min
January 23, 2018

Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal has congratulated his compatriot Alexis Sanchez after his move to Manchester United was confirmed on Monday evening. 

Sanchez became the first player to move from the Emirates to Old Trafford since Robin Van Persie in 2012. The Chilean international, who has been handed the renowned number 7 shirt, has penned a four-and-a-half deal with the Red Devils, worth a reported £14m-a-year after tax. 


Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who signed for United from Dortmund in 2016 for £30m, has moved in the opposite direction as part of the swap deal.

Speaking to FOX Sports Chile, Vidal wished his international teammate luck at Old Trafford, saying; as quoted by the Metro: "The teammates that I have are of great quality, important players who are doing things well on their teams and that has always a prize to reach the best teams in the world.

"Alexis has earned his chance to be at United, and I hope he goes on to win many titles with them."

The Bayern Munich midfielder has enjoyed a successful international career with his fellow Chilean international. The pair have won the Copa America together on two separate occasions, their most recent in 2016 after they beat South American giants Argentina 4-2 on penalties. 


They failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia for the first time since 2006 however, after they were beaten 3-0 by Brazil in their final qualifier - in a match which Vidal missed due to suspension. 

