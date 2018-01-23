Arsenal Fans React to Playmaker Mesut Özil's Hint That He's Set to Stay at the Emirates

Mesut Özil has offered some fresh hope to Arsenal fans that he may yet stay at the Emirates.





The German international has just months remaining on his contract before it's set to expire in the summer, however, unlike with Sanchez, the 29-year-old is understood to be in talks with the club regarding a new deal, and there remains hope that he will commit his future to the London club.

Alan Smith on Mesut Ozil’s future: “My sources tell me he’s quite close to signing a new contract. It sounds like negotiations are going on behind the scenes and he will sign...” #PremierLeagueDaily #AFC #SSN — Bryan Swanson (@skysports_bryan) January 18, 2018

Alexis Sanchez's move away from the Emirates was confirmed on Monday evening, with his departure signalling the arrival of Armenian international Henrikh Mkhitaryan in a straight swap deal.





Asked how he could fit both Mkhitaryan and Ozil into the Gunners' starting lineup, Wenger said "Just play the good players! They can always play together," as quoted by Metro.

When recently questioned why he decided to join Arsenal, Ozil, who signed from Real Madrid for a fee of £43m in 2013, replied: "Because of the history and the amazing players. I'm here to learn, to grow up and to show my talent for this club," via Sky Sports.

"This club has made me bigger. I'm so proud to play for a big club like Arsenal."

In the biggest hint yet that he may be about to put pen to paper, the midfielder posted a picture of his home in London which showed his 'M10' logo etched on a wall. Arsenal fans were quick to react to what they saw as a sign that their star midfielder was staying at the club.

He called London his home

This surely means he is 😎😍 — MJ_AFC🔴🇮🇳 (@ImMayurJindal) January 22, 2018

OMGGGGGGG YOURE STAYING — S™ (@arsenalcrest) January 22, 2018

Never leave this home — LΛ (@AFCLaz) January 22, 2018

LONDON HES STAYING — Seif👽 (@RabonaRamsey8) January 22, 2018

Whether or not Ozil does sign a new contract, Arsenal fans can expect to see him at the Emirates until the summer at least, after Wenger stated that the Gunners would not be willing to accept any January offers for the 29-year-old.