Arsenal Fans React to Playmaker Mesut Özil's Hint That He's Set to Stay at the Emirates

By 90Min
January 23, 2018

Mesut Özil has offered some fresh hope to Arsenal fans that he may yet stay at the Emirates.


The German international has just months remaining on his contract before it's set to expire in the summer, however, unlike with Sanchez, the 29-year-old is understood to be in talks with the club regarding a new deal, and there remains hope that he will commit his future to the London club. 

Alexis Sanchez's move away from the Emirates was confirmed on Monday evening, with his departure signalling the arrival of Armenian international Henrikh Mkhitaryan in a straight swap deal. 


Asked how he could fit both Mkhitaryan and Ozil into the Gunners' starting lineup, Wenger said "Just play the good players! They can always play together," as quoted by Metro.

When recently questioned why he decided to join Arsenal, Ozil, who signed from Real Madrid for a fee of £43m in 2013, replied: "Because of the history and the amazing players. I'm here to learn, to grow up and to show my talent for this club," via Sky Sports

"This club has made me bigger. I'm so proud to play for a big club like Arsenal."

In the biggest hint yet that he may be about to put pen to paper, the midfielder posted a picture of his home in London which showed his 'M10' logo etched on a wall. Arsenal fans were quick to react to what they saw as a sign that their star midfielder was staying at the club.  

Whether or not Ozil does sign a new contract, Arsenal fans can expect to see him at the Emirates until the summer at least, after Wenger stated that the Gunners would not be willing to accept any January offers for the 29-year-old. 

