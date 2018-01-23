Arsenal & Man Utd Fans React on Twitter to Possibility of Chris Smalling Swapping Sides

By 90Min
January 23, 2018

Alexis Sanchez has finally left Arsenal in crossing the divide to Manchester United, after months of speculation linking him to Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

Going the other way is Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who endured a dismal, stagnant eighteen-month spell at the Red Devils, and moved over to London to rebuild his career.

Both sides have been quick to point out who got the better end of the deal. United offloaded deadwood for a world-class winger, while Arsenal signed a player capable of great performances at the expense of someone who could have left for free.

The Chilean is not the only controversial figure to jump ship from the two clubs. Robin van Persie left in 2012 and enraged many Arsenal fans for his supposed betrayal.

But things may be looking up for the Gunners, who are looking to add another United player to their ranks in the form of Chris Smalling, according to The Gambling Times.

Having conceded the most league goals of the top six and with Laurent Koscielny not getting any younger, Arsenal are also keeping tabs on former Red Devil Jonny Evans.

Smalling was part of the United team that defeated Burnley at the weekend, helping the side to five clean sheets in a row.

Fans of both clubs, however, seem polarised in their reactions to Smalling being linked with Arsenal.

Bit harsh... 

After looking it up and misspelling it a few dozen times, I can confirm "nonsenseness" is not a real word, but this still holds up:

United fans soon caught the deadly Mesut Ozil virus:

