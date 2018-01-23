Arsenal & Man Utd Fans React on Twitter to Possibility of Chris Smalling Swapping Sides

Alexis Sanchez has finally left Arsenal in crossing the divide to Manchester United, after months of speculation linking him to Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

Going the other way is Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who endured a dismal, stagnant eighteen-month spell at the Red Devils, and moved over to London to rebuild his career.

Both sides have been quick to point out who got the better end of the deal. United offloaded deadwood for a world-class winger, while Arsenal signed a player capable of great performances at the expense of someone who could have left for free.

The Chilean is not the only controversial figure to jump ship from the two clubs. Robin van Persie left in 2012 and enraged many Arsenal fans for his supposed betrayal.

But things may be looking up for the Gunners, who are looking to add another United player to their ranks in the form of Chris Smalling.

Having conceded the most league goals of the top six and with Laurent Koscielny not getting any younger, Arsenal are also keeping tabs on former Red Devil Jonny Evans.

Smalling was part of the United team that defeated Burnley at the weekend, helping the side to five clean sheets in a row.

Fans of both clubs, however, seem polarised in their reactions to Smalling being linked with Arsenal.

Can’t see Utd selling Smalling to Arsenal. We have no cover at the back. — Matt (@Matt_Dunn7) January 22, 2018

So we’re signing Sanchez & Arsenal potentially want Chris Smalling. This could be the best January transfer window ever. — Roy Keane (@RoyKeane__) January 22, 2018

Bit harsh...

Arsenal are practically our feeder club. We'll swap Ozil for Smalling just to rub it in! — Adam (@NeymarsHaircut) January 23, 2018

Ship Smalling off to Arsenal — SANCHEZTER UNITED (@thenanaaba) January 15, 2018

Smalling has the right level of nonsenseness to be an Arsenal defender. — Scotty Tridge 🇩🇪 (@ScottTridge) January 22, 2018

Arsenal are fast becoming my favourite second team. They've made an inquiry about Chris Smalling apparently. Go on Chris, the trains go on the hour, at twenty past and twenty to. I'll even pick you up and drop you at the station mate.😀 — Gary Thompson (@gary302) January 22, 2018

First Mkhitaryan, now Chris Smalling, how do Man U fans feel with us taking their best players? — Arsenal News HQ (@ArsenalNews_HQ) January 22, 2018

