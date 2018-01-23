Arsenal Reveal Why UEFA Rules Will Stop Mkhitaryan Wearing No.7 Shirt in Europa League

By 90Min
January 23, 2018

Henrikh Mkhitaryan will not be able to wear the number seven shirt for the remainder of Arsenal's Europa League campaign.

The Armenian international will occupy the number vacated by opposite number Alexis Sanchez, who swapped places with Mkhitaryan at Manchester United on Monday, after he completed his own move to the Emirates during domestic encounters.

However, the club's official site has revealed that he will have to wear a different jersey number when the Gunners face off against different opponents on the continental stage, due to Sanchez's wearing of the number seven during September's clash with FC Cologne.

(You may also be interested in Arsenal Agree Terms With Aubameyang But Dortmund Stall in Search for Replacement)

UEFA rules stipulate that Mkhitaryan will have to be assigned a new number if and when he features for Arsene Wenger's men in their secondary competition for the rest of the season.

Rule 53 of UEFA's hand guide states: "No number may be used by more than one player on a team and no player may use more than one number in the course of a season."

Such regulations mean that Mkhitaryan will wear a vacant shirt number in Europe, while he is free to wear chosen shirt number seven in the Premier League and, potentially, the Carabao Cup final if Arsenal beat Chelsea in the semi-final second leg clash on Wednesday.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters