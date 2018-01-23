Bring Me Everyone: Arsenal Target Leverkusen's Leon Bailey as Their Busy Transfer Window Continues

January 23, 2018

Bayer Leverkusen have warned against potential suitors making a move for Leon Bailey, as Arsenal become the latest club linked with the talented forward.

The 20-year-old has only been with the Bundesliga club for 12 months but is attracting serious attention from plenty of teams across Europe, and Kicker has now alleged that the Gunners want to bring him to the Premier League.

Arsene Wenger has been a keen advocate of bringing young, talented players to north London over the past decade, and views Bailey as a long-term successor to the recently departed Alexis Sanchez.

Leverkusen, however, have ruled out the Jamaica international leaving Germany in the January window at least, with business manager Jonas Boldt saying that their starlet is at the right level currently for his first-team development.

Boldt said: "He's only been here for a year and he's supposed to play for Bayer Leverkusen. For him, it's about to go on and confirm this at another level towards the Champions League - in an environment in which he has established itself.

"Then the market for him personally may be even better when he has played Champions League."

Borussia Dortmund Boss Peter Stoger Gets Real Over Aubameyang as Wenger Confirms Talks Ongoing

Bailey has been linked with Arsenal's London rivals Chelsea in the past couple of months, as Antonio Conte has reportedly been keeping a keen eye on the progress of the 20-year-old.

Bailey set Blues fans' tongues wagging when he allegedly liked a tweet about a potential switch to Stamford Bridge in December, but talk of any deal happening has since gone quiet.

Manchester United were also touted as a future destination for the ex-Genk starlet ahead of his move to Leverkusen, but have turned their attentions elsewhere since last winter.

Bailey has bagged nine goals and five assists in just 18 games for Die Werkseff already this season, and is capable of playing on either wing - using his trademark pace and crossing ability to carve out chances for his teammates.

