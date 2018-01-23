How to Watch Bristol City vs. Manchester City: Game Time, Live Stream, TV Channel

Tom Flathers/Man City via Getty Images

Bristol City will host Manchester City on Tuesday in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semifinals. 

By Stanley Kay
January 23, 2018

Manchester City won the first leg 2–1 at the Etihad Stadium. Bristol City's away goal means that a 1–0 win would send them through to the final, though getting a result against Pep Guardiola's side will be difficult. 

Manchester City is in first place in the Premier League, 12 points clear of second-place Manchester United after a 3–1 win over Newcastle last weekend. 

The winner of Bristol City–Manchester City will face either Arsenal or Chelsea in the final. 

See how to watch Tuesday's game below. 

How to watch

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Watch online: WatchESPN

TV: ESPN Deportes

