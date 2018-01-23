Burnley Confirm Signing of Aaron Lennon From Everton for Undisclosed Fee

Aaron Lennon has joined Burnley from fellow Premier League club Everton for an undisclosed fee.

The veteran winger has opted to depart Goodison Park and move to Turf Moor after he fell down the pecking order following Theo Walcott's arrival from Arsenal, with confirmation coming from the Clarets' official site.

Lennon, who spent almost three years on Merseyside with the Toffees, will wear the number 25 for his new club but no details about the length of his contract have been revealed.

The 30-year-old ex-Spurs player was delighted to move to Lancashire, however, as he revealed how much he was looking forward to helping Sean Dyche's men move forward.

He said: “Burnley was the club I wanted to come to and I can’t wait to get started. I’m looking forward to playing here.

“The club is moving forward and I want to hopefully play a part in that to keep it going in that direction.

⬅️ | @AaronLennon12 has completed a move to Burnley after nearly three years at Goodison Park. Good luck for the future, Aaron! 💙 pic.twitter.com/XflQhkCyv6 — Everton (@Everton) January 23, 2018

(You may also be interested in Chelsea Reportedly Extend Target-Man Search to Burnley Striker Ashley Barnes)



“I think I’ve still got a lot to offer. I am only 30 and I still want to play at the highest level. I have missed a bit of football in the last year or so and I just want to get back and play as much as possible.

“I’ve never had an easy game against Burnley and this year they have done fantastic. They deserve to be where they are. Hopefully I can help the side continue that and have a good end to the season.

“The team has done brilliant. There are 14 games to go and hopefully we can kick on and maintain a place in the top half, which would be brilliant for the football club.”