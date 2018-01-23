Chelsea Winger Set to Undergo Medical With Newcastle Ahead of Proposed Loan Move

Chelsea youngster Kenedy is scheduled in for his Newcastle medical today, ahead of his proposed loan move from Stamford Bridge.

The Brazilian has been with the west Londoners since signing from Fluminense in 2015, but has been a peripheral figure at the club since the move, making just 27 appearances in all competitions.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

This season he has appeared five times in cup competitions, and shone against Norwich last week, but hasn't gotten a single minute of Premier League action under his belt.

He is behind Eden Hazard, Willian, Pedro, and given the system Chelsea play, Marcos Alonso and Victor Moses, in the pecking order and is keen for regular game time.

Conte has green-lighted a loan move for the Brazilian, and the star is set for a medical with Newcastle today, as tweeted by Sky Sports.

Rafa Benitez will be relieved to have finally done some business, given the lack of traction with the proposed takeover by Amanda Staveley.

Despite a lack of opportunities at Stamford Bridge, Kenedy remains a highly promising young player, and is typically a wide man with pace but has the versatility to operate centrally.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Newcastle are in serious trouble now following a bright start to the season, and the Toon Army are desperate for some reinforcements so that they aren't still flirting with relegation come May.

Benitez is expected to sign Kenedy, and then wants to focus his efforts on securing a reliable striker. So far, Dwight Gayle and summer signing Joselu have not performed as the club had hoped.