Cringe or Quality? Lingard's Welcoming Tweet to Sanchez Creates Social Media Meltdown

Alexis Sanchez finally completed his transfer from Arsenal to Manchester United, when the deal was officially confirmed on Monday evening. New team mate Jesse Lingard was quick to send the club's new signing a welcoming message on Twitter.

Hello, Is That @Alexis_Sanchez ?😳🔥 Welcome To @ManUtd 🔴 I Knew You Wanted To Come Milly Rock With The Mandem 🕺🏼👀 #manchesterunited #JLingz pic.twitter.com/n7qJk73QhW — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) January 22, 2018

England international Lingard, has scored 11 goals in 33 appearances for the Old Trafford club this season, scoring a brace against Arsenal at the Emirates earlier in the campaign in a 3-1 United win and celebrated one of his goals with the Milly Rock dance.

While Red Devil fans could not help but appreciate the quality of Lingard’s twitter message, supporters from other clubs were less than impressed. Here are a selection of tweeted responses:

60.8k likes on @JesseLingard tweet, more views than City get at a home game. No wonder their so bitter 🤣😭❣️ — Jodie Yasin (@MuslimahMum) January 23, 2018

Cheerio to your starting position and possibly world cup squad place — Dan Gabriel (@DanG188) January 22, 2018

With the addition of Sanchez to Jose Mourinho's United squad it appears the Chilean international will be in direct competition with a Lingard for a starting position with the Reds.

Based on Mourinho's selection process he generally favours proven quality over a player beginning to establish themselves.

The Portuguese manager is under intense pressure, as he tries to quickly bridge the void between themselves and Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Therefore, the question that needs to be asked is will Sanchez and Lingard play in the same United team, or as many are already predicting will it be one or the other?





Both players possess similar qualities in their style of play, but the huge investment that has been outlaid on Sanchez he won't expect to be spending his time warming the substitutes' bench.

Interesting times lay ahead not just on the pitch for Red Devil fans, but it seems off it too where social media is concerned, from emoji to hashtag you can not fail to be entertained.